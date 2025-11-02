Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

