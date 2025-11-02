State of Michigan Retirement System Has $40.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 5T Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 228,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

