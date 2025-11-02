Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

