Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.03. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

