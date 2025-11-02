Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

