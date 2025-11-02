Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stock Holdings Increased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 3.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,161.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 449.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

