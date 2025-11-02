Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
