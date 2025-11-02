Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.