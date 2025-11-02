MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,796.47.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,328.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,310.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,372.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

