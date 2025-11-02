Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 128,644 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

