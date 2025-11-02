Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lessened by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

