Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $498.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.87 and its 200 day moving average is $441.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.