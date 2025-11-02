Westwood Wealth Management Sells 1,350 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

