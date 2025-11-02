Meridian Management Co. Sells 54,765 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,765 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

WMT opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

