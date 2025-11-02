Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 33,422 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

