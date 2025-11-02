Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 6,875 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

