iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,857 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after buying an additional 533,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,501,000 after buying an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.