iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

