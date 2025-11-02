Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Stake Lifted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after buying an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 45,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.