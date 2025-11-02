Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CB opened at $277.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

