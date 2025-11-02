SLB Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC raised its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. SLB comprises approximately 2.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLB by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in SLB by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SLB by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after purchasing an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SLB by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SLB by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after purchasing an additional 281,937 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

