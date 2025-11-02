Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.