Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.