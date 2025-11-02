Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $189.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $455.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

