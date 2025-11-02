Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,033,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 13.3% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.