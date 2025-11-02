Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 699 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $156.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,108 shares of company stock worth $1,564,778. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

