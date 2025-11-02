Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

