Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 45,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

HIG stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.20.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

