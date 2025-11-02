Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $419,000 Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $637.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.41. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $158.33 and a one year high of $745.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.