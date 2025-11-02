Tredje AP fonden Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $493,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.52. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

