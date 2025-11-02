59,353 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Mondelez International makes up about 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6%

MDLZ stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.