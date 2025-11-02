Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 88,332 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,332 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

