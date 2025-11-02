Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA increased its position in Home Depot by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 24,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.64. The stock has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

