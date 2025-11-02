Tredje AP fonden Buys 217,172 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

