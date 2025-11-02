Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Lowered by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.72.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

