Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,324 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $85,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $243,407,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

