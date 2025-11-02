Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,067 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $118,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $453.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.