Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,067 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $118,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synopsys Trading Up 2.5%
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
