11,258 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,258 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 128.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

