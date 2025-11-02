Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $178.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.10 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

