Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $807.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

