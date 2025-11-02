Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.55.

Cencora Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE COR opened at $337.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $350.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

