Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

MU stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $232.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,256 shares of company stock worth $53,931,979. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.