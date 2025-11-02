Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

