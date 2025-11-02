iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,297 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $119.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

