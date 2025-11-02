Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.3% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.