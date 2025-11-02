6,701 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.