Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $256.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

