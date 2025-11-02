Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,035 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

