Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 6,323 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $149,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BTIG Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

