Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $756,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

