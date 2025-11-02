Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $116,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

CB opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

